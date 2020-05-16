Today is Saturday, May 16, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a Champaign County grand jury has recommended that taxicab driver Samuel Harry be held for the death Saturday of bicyclist George W. Woodward. The grand jury verdict states that Harry “exceeded the speed limit of the city of Urbana and the state of Illinois and would recommend that he be held in the grand jury for further investigation.”
In 1970, Michael Parenti, a visiting associate professor at the University of Illinois, was bound over to the grand jury after State Trrooper Terry DeBaun testified that Parenti struck him last week and broke two teeth.
In 2005, on Aug. 6, Sholem Pool in Centennial Park will host its last splash ever. The pool, for 47 years a fixture in Champaign, will close for good on that date to make way for construction of a new $7.2 million aquatic center. The Champaign Park District Board last week voted 5-0 to accept the low bid of English Brothers Co. of Champaign to build the aquatic complex, with construction starting in late August.