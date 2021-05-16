Today is Sunday, May 16, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the State Bank of Arcola, in which several Champaign men were invested, was reported to have failed for about $400,000 ($6 million in today’s dollars). Reasons for the failure were not given.
In 1971, a spray truck started rolling with expectations that marijuana pickers across the country could throw out their maps of Champaign County. St. Joseph-area farmer Claude Pinaire had been named the county’s marijuana control officer.
In 2006, the University of Illinois backed off a controversial plan to increase its enrollment of out-of-state students. The plan, which came out of the university’s strategic-planning process, had drawn some criticism, and two legislators called for a review of the proposed policy. UI President B. Joseph White, while speaking at a University YMCA lecture series in February, said he could see the ratio of in-state to out-of-state students increasing to 85 percent/15 percent from the current 90/10.