Today is Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, two architects were going over plans for various University of Illinois projects and were to report to the trustees later in the week.
In 1973, Urbana Mayor Hiram Paley spent a record $6,890 on his 1973 election campaign, according to a report released by the Hiram Paley for Mayor Committee. Paley, a Democrat, took office May 1 after defeating Republican Ruth Brookens and independents Charles Llewellyn and Jeffrey Graubart in the April 3 election.
In 2008, the UI said it wanted to cut energy use in existing buildings by 10 percent in three years and roll it back to 1990 levels within five years. The goals were an effort to promote sustainability and cope with skyrocketing energy costs, which had blasted a $117 million hole in the university-wide utility budget over the previous five years.