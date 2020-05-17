Today is Sunday, May 17, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, hardly more than a dozen persons among the usual crowd of 200 or more at the Illinois Central station in Champaign knew that the two casket boxes, shoved from the baggage car and hurried to a waiting hearse and ambulance, contained the bodies of Horace Walton, the $100,000 Illinois Central mail bandit who was shot by police, and his father, LeRoy Walton, who died the same day. The elder Walton was stricken on a train as he went to Chicago to receive the body of his son.
In 1970, an Illinois House-passed bill requiring the expulsion of students who disrupt classes at a state university will be discussed at a Senate Republican caucus, state Sen. Everett Peters, R-St. Joseph, said. “I’m for the bill,” he said, “but I’m leery about letting down the gate against non-money bills at this session.”
In 2005, Champaign County is on the verge of nearly quadrupling what it spends on mental health services for inmates in an effort to prevent future jail suicides. And the move appears timely, as Sheriff Dan Walsh said an inmate was caught this past weekend in the early stages of another possible suicide attempt. Three inmates committed suicide at the county’s two jails in the latter half of 2004. “He (the inmate) was tampering with his cell, trying to find an anchor point” from which to hang himself, Walsh said. A newly-hired correctional officer spotted the inmate acting strangely, checked his cell again and noticed the activity, Walsh said.