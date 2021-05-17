Today is Monday, May 17, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Mrs. J.O. Cunningham, widow of Judge J.O. Cunningham, who for a generation was one of Urbana's most distinguished citizens, died at the family residence on West Green Street. They had married in 1853.
In 1971, a backyard rock and hot-dog festival in Chicken Bristle in Douglas County was descended on by 30 law-enforcement officers who kept most of the 50 teenage participants handcuffed in a circle for almost an hour, then arrested just one for alleged possession of hashhish. The party was raided because of suspected drug use, said a state police spokesman.
In 2006, Champaign City Council member Ken Pirok played his cards close to his vest, declining to say whether he would support a comprehensive smoking ban in Champaign. He stayed mum while several other council members explained the rationale behind their positions, as debate went on well past 11 p.m. But when the votes were tallied, Pirok cast the decisive vote in a 5-4 decision to ban smoking in most public places in Champaign. The ban -- which included bars and restaurants but excluded outdoor patio areas -- was to take effect Aug. 1 if Urbana passed a similar ban, as expected.