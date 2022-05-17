Today is Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Urbana ought to look to the future when its population is more than 100,000, said Professor J.C. Blair, a professor of landscape architecture and urban planning.
In 1972, the University of Illinois was under investigation by both the Big Ten and the NCAA for its ”athletic practices,” including basketball recruiting. The Chicago Daily News reported that the probe was triggered by Alvin O’Neal, a former Peoria Spalding High School star who was declared academically ineligible at the UI last summer.
In 2007, plans to demolish between 125 and 130 properties within Danville by April were underway. In January, the city council voted for a $4 million bond proposal that spent $2 million on a mass demolition of the city’s vacant and dilapidated properties. Until then, the city had spent an average of $154,000 a year to demolish between 20 and 30 structures.