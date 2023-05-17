Today is Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Urbana Ice Cream & Dairy Company received articles of incorporation. The company was authorized to manufacture ice, ice cream and dairy products.
In 1973, despite pleas from homosexuals in the audience, the Champaign City Council soundly defeated a resolution to prepare amendments to the city code to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual preference.
In 2008, honor guards, gun salutes, bagpipes and bugles, flag displays and speeches all were part of tributes by local law enforcement to officers killed in the line of duty. Among those honored in ceremonies at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana was Douglas County Chief Deputy Tommy “T.K.” Martin. About 175 people attended the ceremonies.