Today is Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, deploring the lack of hospital facilities for wounded and shell-shocked cases among soldiers from Illinois, the state commander of the American Legion said he found almost no attempt to care for veterans of the war. “In Mattoon, we found an ex-soldier, paralyzed from the hips down, washing automobiles while sitting in a wheelchair,” he said.
In 1971, Douglas County Sheriff Robert Hausmann issued an apology to the parents of about 40 young people handcuffed by state police for an hour during a drug raid at a backyard rock party in Chicken Bristle. Only one youth was arrested at the party.
In 2006, Champaign officials hadn’t decided exactly how they would enforce a smoking ban set to go into effect later that summer, but they said they weren’t expecting a lot of difficulties. City Manager Steve Carter said the city didn’t have a specific enforcement plan but would develop one in the coming weeks. He said he expected the ordinance to be largely self-enforcing. “The communities we talked to indicate this is not a big deal,” Carter said. The ordinance was to go into effect Aug. 1 if the Urbana City Council enacted a similar ban before then, as was expected. People who smoked in public places like bars and restaurants could be fined $145 under the Champaign ordinance.