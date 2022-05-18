Today is Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the 28th annual interscholastic weekend at the University of Illinois was to formally begin at 11:50 a.m. Thursday with John W. Arnold playing “Oskee Wow Wow” and “Loyalty” on the memorial chimes. The council of administration had dismissed all classes for Friday afternoon and Saturday.
In 1972, former Peoria basketball star Alvin O’Neal denied that he instigated charges against the University of Illinois basketball program. He also denied that he got help on his ACT test and was given a new car, two accusations contained in a Chicago Daily News story.
In 2007, residents concerned about large numbers of rowdy youths congregating at a minipark near King Elementary School in Urbana and a recent nearby shooting petitioned the city to close the park. The petitions, signed by about 65 residents, were presented to the Urbana City Council this week by Rosalind Lewis, wife of Alderman Robert Lewis, D-Ward 3. Rosalind Lewis said as many of 20 youths sometimes gather at the minipark. The petition asked that the park be used instead as a house site.