Today is Thursday, May 18, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Urbana Community band was to give the first outdoor concert of the year at the courthouse corner.
In 1973, an opossum was the unwilling cause of a momentary power outage blanketing Champaign-Urbana. Illinois Power Company spokesmen said the animal crawled into a 12,000-volt transmitter at one of their power stations, causing a short-circuit.
In 2008, Mahomet-Seymour junior Daniella Bunch won a Class 2A state championship in shot put at the IHSA girls’ track and field meet at Charleston.