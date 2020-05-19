Today is Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Grant Terry was arrested in Philo as a suspect in the holdup of the engineer and fireman on the Wabash Flyer.
In 1970, the Urbana City Council voted to participate in a technical study needed to prepare an application for federal assistance in establishing a local mass transit district.
In 2005, state officials came to Provena Covenant Medical Center in Urbana to announce that Illinois is opening up its wallet to help the local area fill a critical shortage of nurses. Jack Lavin, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, said the state is committing $180,000 in training funds to help hospitals and clinics in the area meet their demand for registered and licensed practical nurses. “We think by this initiative, we’ll be able to train 52 nurses,” he added.