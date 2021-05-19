Today is Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Kenneth Miller, a freshman in engineering at the University of Illinois, was at Burnham Hospital, seriously injured after falling at gymnastics practice the previous afternoon. He was said to be paralyzed below the waist.
In 1971, State Auditor Michael Howlett, a possible candidate for governor in 1972, was to speak at a $5-a-plate dinner in June organized by the Champaign County Democratic Organization, a group of “old guard” Democrats who hoped to reclaim the party leadership away from County Chairman Harry Tiebout, a UI philosophy professor.
In 2006, Champaign bar owner Eric Meyer was asking the city to be tolerant and helpful as bars tried to deal with the needs of smoking patrons once a citywide smoking ban was set to go into effect Aug. 1. Meyer, who had an ownership interest in Kam’s, Pia’s and Bentley’s in Champaign, told the Champaign Liquor Advisory Commission he was still “devastated” by the city council’s 5-4 vote to ban smoking in most public places. “We’re going to have issues regarding egress and ingress into our establishments as smokers want in and out,” Meyer said. “Other communities that have adopted such ordinances have had to deal with loitering on the streets.”