Today is Thursday, May 19, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Francis M. Sweet, 49, a farmer residing near Mahomet, died instantly when he was run over by a tractor he was repairing.
In 1972, Delbert Smith, professional consultant to the Champaign-Urbana Cable Television Committee, outlined a theoretical 26-channel system for the community that would provide a number of new services, including carrying two distant independent stations.
In 2007, the parents of Matt Wilhelm, a 25-year-old bicyclist who was killed in September 2006 by a distracted teen driver using her cellphone, began a petition drive asking the Champaign and Urbana city councils to ban drivers from using their cellphones. Chuck and Gloria Wilhelm were set to go to Urbana’s Market at the Square to collect signatures and provide information on the initiative.