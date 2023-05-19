Today is Friday, May 19, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, it was announced that the graduating class of Urbana High School was the largest in school history. They were to graduate May 31.
In 1973, the University of Illinois Board of Trustees approved a proposed sale of 89 acres of Allerton farmland to the state for further construction of Interstate 72.
In 2008, in the American Heart Association’s first look at communities across the country to see which were the most heart-friendly to women, Champaign-Urbana ranked 40th out of 130 with populations of 560,000 or lower.