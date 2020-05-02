Today is Saturday, May 2, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, police are looking into an attack on a Champaign High School senior Saturday night that nearly ended his life. Robert Bramble was found unconscious after he attended a dance. Someone had pulled a strap noose tightly about Bramble’s neck so that he lost consciousness and blood ran from his mouth, nose and ears. He had just dropped off Miss Eloise Earnest at her home. She is the daughter of Champaign school Superintendent W.W. Earnest.
In 1970, Champaign County State’s Attorney Lawrence Johnson charged Champaign police Officer Fred Eastman with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death earlier this week of Edgar Houts of Champaign. The charge carries a minimum penalty of 20 years in prison.
In 2005, a proposal to reduce Green Street to three lanes from Fourth Street to Neil Street, down from the current four lanes, is drawing strong opposition from business owners. But the Champaign City Council supported the change in a 4-1 straw poll last Tuesday, when four council members were absent. Another poll will be taken at Tuesday’s city council meeting to see if a majority of five council members supports the three-lane idea, which could be implemented by late May. Council rules require at least five votes for a proposal to move forward.