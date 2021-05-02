Today is Sunday, May 2, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Otto Schertiger, 66, a tailor at Jos. Kuhn’s clothing store in Champaign, died the previous night as a result of horrible injuries received when he was struck by a streetcar and knocked beneath the wheels of a passing interurban car at University Avenue and Third Street.
In 1971, officials in the Champaign school district said they were hopeful that trouble-ridden Centennial High School could be opened at the beginning of the next week. The school was closed after a racial confrontation between 200 Black and White students the previous Friday.
In 2006, the Urbana City Council voted unanimously to conditionally protest a county zoning proposal that would allow ethanol manufacturing plants to locate in unincorporated areas zoned as heavy industrial. The move by the city council meant that unless the changes suggested by the city were adopted by the Champaign County Board, it would take a three-quarters vote of the county board, 21 of 27 votes, to approve the proposed zoning ordinance amendment.