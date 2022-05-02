Today is Monday, May 2, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, one of the last official acts of the outgoing Urbana City Council was to instruct the city engineer to prepare plans to arch the Boneyard Creek. Champaign was planning to arch the creek as far as Third Street and, along with the University of Illinois, to deepen it to Babcock Street in Urbana.
In 1972, Anthony R. Martin-Trigona, who said he was a consumer advocate and an independent candidate for governor, charged that Champaign County State's Attorney Lawrence Johnson had not paid his personal property taxes.
In 2007, Champaign officials were calling it "the Whopper." Construction was expected to begin that month on a 24-story Campustown apartment building that would become the tallest building in Champaign-Urbana once it was finished in 16 months. The property at 309 E. Green St. was recently home to a Burger King restaurant.