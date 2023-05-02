Today is Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, two University of Illinois professors urged members of the Association of Commerce to consider the establishment of a county forest preserve.
In 1973, Champaign Mayor Virgil Wikoff warned several local bar owners that if the Illinois Senate did not pass a bill lowering the drinking age to 19, he would be forced to crack down on enforcing the law.
In 2008, Champaign County’s struggling nursing home was to lay off 27 employees the next week. Administrator Andrew Buffenbarger said the positions would come from a variety of departments.