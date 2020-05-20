Today is Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Champaign police station telephone line was kept hot for an hour while a clerk at the Illinois Central offices in Champaign made arrangements, down to the finest detail, to run a special train to Hot Springs, Ark., the Panama Canal and other points of interest in the near and far south. The young man was thought to have suffered a mental breakdown as a result of overwork and would probably be sent to some retreat where he could recuperate.
In 1970, Urbana’s new junior high school on Washington Street was set to be named for Dr. Norris L. Brookens, a 15-year school board member who died the previous July. At the time of his death, Brookens was a specialist in internal medicine at Carle Clinic.
In 2005, four more candidates applied to fill the vacancy on the Champaign City Council, bringing the total number to seven. They were seeking to replace District 4 representative Jim Green, an attorney who resigned the previous month after accepting a job with a law firm that does business with the city. The candidate chosen by the council would serve a two-year term. The new candidates included Greg Stock, a social studies teacher at Champaign Centennial High School; Pattsi Petrie, who works at the University of Illinois in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning; Martin Johnson, an engineer who does programming and data-system design at the UI Office of Admissions and Records; and Harry Washburn, a real estate-investor who formerly served on the Champaign County Board of Review. Candidates who applied previously included Deborah Frank Feinen, Marci Dodds and Ken Urban.