Today is Thursday, May 20, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Champaign High School was to graduate a class of 128 students on June 3.
In 1971, the Urbana City Council remained split at 7-7 after Circuit Judge Birch Morgan’s ruling that Dr. Russell Beaumont, a Republican, won the Ward 2 aldermanic race by one vote over Democrat Woodson Iles.
In 2006, the Urbana City Council was to consider a draft ordinance banning smoking in public places that was similar, though not identical, to what the city of Champaign passed that week. Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing and Alderman Dennis Roberts, D-Ward 5, both said they saw passage of a smoking ban in Urbana as highly likely in coming weeks. “I’m pretty confident,” Roberts said. “I never like to say things are guaranteed because nothing in life is guaranteed. But there’s been pretty strong support in caucus. ... Everyone’s had a draft of the ordinance for a couple of weeks. Nobody’s started an alternative proposal.”