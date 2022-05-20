Today is Friday, May 20, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Central Illinois Racing Association was to offer automobile races at the Champaign County Fairgrounds on Decoration Day.
In 1972, letters of intent to purchase land north of Decatur marked the beginning of the Army Corps of Engineers' effort to begin construction of the controversial Oakley Dam and Reservoir project.
In 2007, Champaign-Urbana was about to become a test market for Schnucks. The St. Louis-based grocery chain was preparing to test the waters for standalone convenience stores with gas pumps outside its grocery stores by adding them to its two stores in C-U and one under construction at Savoy Plaza, according to Schnucks spokeswoman Lori Willis. Schnucks planned to have the convenience stores open by early fall, Willis said.