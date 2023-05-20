Today is Saturday, May 20, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, preliminary work began on the construction of the University Avenue and Chester Street subways.
In 1973, the University Athletic Association took its first step toward acquiring an artificial turf and lights for Memorial Stadium when the Illinois House Committee on Higher Education approved a $ 600,000 appropriation. The bill also provided for artificial turf for one practice field.
In 2008, the Urbana City Council approved the Boneyard Creek Master Plan, an outline that called for $6.9 million in investment in a half-mile stretch of the creek between Main and Vine streets. The plan called for transforming the Boneyard “from a highly urbanized drainage ditch into a place for people — a destination for the local community with spaces for leisure and enjoyment.”