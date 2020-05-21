Today is Thursday, May 21, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, June 4 was to be the last day of school in both Champaign and Urbana public schools. Both high schools were also to hold their graduation exercises that night.
In 1970, Gov. Richard Ogilvie said he would continue his campaign of “persuading and arm-twisting” Republican senators in order to win passage of a bill to aid nonpublic schools.
In 2005, construction was expected to begin soon on a 42-acre office park at the southwest corner of North Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive. The Atkins Group of Urbana was developing the 27-lot park, which would be called Pinehurst Office Commons. The park would feature a large detention basin in the middle with a commons area. “We’re trying to create a new office park in northwest Champaign, with a strong architectural theme,” said Mark Dixon, director of real estate for The Atkins Group. “With the access to Interstate 57 and the nearby shopping and restaurants, we think it will be very successful.”