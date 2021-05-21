Today is Friday, May 21, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the voters of Champaign-Urbana would have an opportunity the next Tuesday to decide whether they wanted to organize a sanitary district for the two cities. Currently, the effect of the discharge of sewage into the Saline Branch was that neither animal nor vegetable life could exist for miles beyond the outlets — to St. Joseph and beyond.
In 1971, John Wyatt Gregg Allerton, adopted son of the man who willed Robert Allerton Park to the University of Illinois, said he thought the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Oakley Dam project would do “irreparable damage to the park. It would make the gift from my father worthless,” he said at Willard Airport before boarding a plane bound for Hawaii.
In 2006, hang out in Melanie Traxler’s combined third- and fourth-grade class at King Elementary School in Urbana, and you might start humming “It’s a Small World.” There was a lot of world represented within these four walls. Of Traxler’s 24 students, 10 came from other countries, including Kenya, Jordan and Russia. Many of the international students lived at the University of Illinois’ Orchard Downs complex and had come to the United States within the last year. Many were to return to their native countries when the year was out.