Today is Saturday, May 21, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Daniel B. Johnson, 20, a soldier at Chanute Field in Rantoul, died when he attempted to hop a freight train in Ludlow and missed, falling under the wheels of the train.
In 1972, Champaign City Manager Warren Browning said he didn’t favor the police-community relations division recommended by the Champaign Human Relations Commission because it would take needed officers away from patrol duty.
In 2007, Champaign County officials would be looking at a second lawsuit filed by the former supervisor of assessments. Curt Deedrich’s attorneys, Glenn Stanko, Ruth Wyman and Robert Kirchner, filed a civil-rights suit Friday in federal court contesting his May 9 dismissal by the Champaign County Board. Deedrich argued that his right to due process was denied when the board held no pre-termination hearing before dismissing him.