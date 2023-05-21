Today is Sunday, May 21, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, three men arrested in a fraternity raid in which 14 pints of moonshine were found were fined $100 each ($1,805 in today’s dollars) after pleading guilty to selling liquor.
In 1973, six public-housing sites in Champaign and Urbana were to split a $491,147 grant awarded to the Champaign County Housing Authority by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development: Burch Village, Dunbar Court and Bradley-McKinley developments in Champaign; Lakeside Terrace in Urbana; and Champaign’s Columbia Place and Skelton Place villages for the elderly.
In 2008, Centennial High School Principal Ron Bode resigned from the district, as of the end of June. Completing his first year in Unit 4, Bode sent an e-mail to the Centennial staff and wrote, “I have so enjoyed working with our kids and you, our staff, but it is time for me to be moving south to warmer weather.” He was hired to replace Judy Wiegand, who moved to an administrative position in the district’s central office.