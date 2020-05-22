Today is Friday, May 22, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Raymond McManaway of Champaign had a narrow escape with a horrible death when he fell into a vat of lye at the Cushman Tool Factory in Champaign. McManaway was badly burned but has a good chance for recovery.
In 1970, the rural telephone expansion service is underway in the Sidney area, according to C.W. Gordy of General Telephone Co. The company is rebuilding rural lines and will furnish four-party service to customers who now have multiparty lines with up to 10 parties per line.
In 2005, unions representing state employees and public school teachers are urging lawmakers to reject the governor’s proposed pension reforms and pay the state’s debt to the five retirement systems with a combination of cigarette taxes, gambling taxes and bond sales. “The real problem here is not a benefits problem,” said Dave Comerford, spokesman for the Illinois Federation of Teachers. “The real problem is a funding problem caused by lack of making payments. The only way to truly address it is to pay it down.”