Today is Saturday, May 22, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the will of Mrs. Mary Cunningham, widow of Judge J.O. Cunningham, provided for the sale of the family home on West Green Street with the proceeds to go toward the erection of a monument to the memory of Abraham Lincoln, who was a personal friend of Judge Cunningham during his early days in Urbana.
In 1971, a first-of-its-kind center to study pollution was scheduled to open for operation June 1 at the University of Illinois. The Institute for Environmental Quality was established with an appropriation of $150,000 ($994,000 in today’s dollars). The Health Resources Center was to compile and evaluate research about ways in which known or suspected pollutants affected individuals.
In 2006, Alice Fletcher, one of 55 people who turned out for a meeting of the West Park Neighborhood Association to discuss the future of Dr. Howard Elementary School and the children who go there, said it was a priceless part of her neighborhood. She said she remembered walking to Dr. Howard when she was a child in the 1940s. “My dog would follow me to school every day,” she said. “Then my three children went to school there, and two of my grandchildren went to school there.”