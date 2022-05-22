Today is Sunday, May 22, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Urbana Police Department wanted it known that it was not playing favorites and that a person who left his car parked during church services would also be ticketed. That morning, Magistrate Martin dismissed them all with a warning.
In 1972, the election of Sen. George McGovern as president could well bring about the closing of Chanute Air Force Base, Congressman William Springer said. The Republican congressman noted that McGovern had pledged to cut defense spending by 39 percent.
In 2007, Cargill officials confirmed they had purchased land west of Tuscola and planned to start construction of an ethanol plant by fall. The purchase from Betty Bell Hill, Robert D. Hill and Susanna Hill was made by Cargill and its spinoff subsidiary, Emerald Renewable Resources. Emerald was the company charged with building up to five ethanol plants across the Midwest.