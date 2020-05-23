Today is Saturday, May 23, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, H.H. Fowler, a University of Illinois student living in Urbana, was charged with stealing a Ford car belonging to C.K. Kellogg, who lives near Bondville.
In 1970, a bill that would make the state of Illinois the official sponsor of the proposed Oakley Dam in Macon and Piatt counties was approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee. It would provide $75,000 in state funds of the project.
In 2005, the city of Champaign was exploring changes in how it selected architectural, engineering and land-surveying firms. The changes should help the city reduce its reliance on multiyear contracts and allow it to hire firms with better records on racial diversity and consider cost as a factor in the process. But the changes also could hurt local engineering and architectural firms. The proposed changes called for de-emphasizing the value of previous work with the city. Local firms, in letters to the city, said they had difficulty attracting and retaining minority professionals.