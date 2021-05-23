Today is Sunday, May 23, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a series of auto races were to be held at the Champaign County Fairgrounds on Decoration Day. Admission was 75 cents ($11 in today’s dollars). Gates were to open at 9 a.m. There was a $700 purse ($10,500 today) for racers.
In 1971, there was a building boom in Champaign as construction of residential projects totaling $3.3 million ($21.9 million today) were underway, up from $1.4 million ($9.3 million today) a year ago. The biggest was the 21-story Century 21 building on campus. A permit for more than $1 million ($6.6 million today) for that development was issued in February.
In 2006, despite warnings that Champaign-Urbana bars would suffer economically, the Urbana City Council followed the lead of its sister city in supporting a comprehensive smoking ban. Aldermen, meeting as the committee of the whole, voted 6-1 in a voice vote to forward an ordinance prohibiting smoking in most public places, including bars and restaurants, to the June 5 city council meeting for a final vote. Only Alderwoman Heather Stevenson, R-Ward 6, voted against the proposal. The Champaign City Council the previous week passed a comprehensive smoking ban in a 5-4 vote, effective Aug. 1. But implementation of the ban depended on the Urbana council enacting a similar ordinance. Urbana’s ban was also set to take effect Aug. 1.