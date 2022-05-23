Today is Monday, May 23, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, jurors in the trial of Illinois Gov. Len Small threatened to quit because the bailiffs overseeing them required them to go to bed at 9 p.m. The jurors requested men "with younger ideas."
In 1972, the Champaign school board rejected a proposed agreement with the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District to transport some 800 students beginning the next fall.
In 2007, a new Family Dollar store appeared likely to locate at the northeast corner of Bradley Avenue and Market Street in a neighborhood that was underserved by retailers. Family Dollar, a national retailer, was interested in building a 9,000-square-foot store on what was then four vacant lots owned by the city and Ernest Lee, according to Rob Kowalski, Champaign's assistant planning director. The store was set to open by the next spring, he said.