Today is Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the first liquor-selling case in which the state hoped to get a conviction against a bootlegger based solely on the evidence of professional detectives went to trial in circuit court.
In 1973, Champaign City manager Warren Browning proposed a $4.16 million general operating budget, boasting a 12.8 increase in expenditures coupled with a $242,000 deficit.
In 2008, despite record-high gasoline prices, including an average of $3.85 in the Champaign-Urbana area, AAA predicts 37.9 million citizens will travel more than 50 miles this Memorial Day weekend, a decrease of just 0.9 percent from last year.