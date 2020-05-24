Today is Sunday, May 24, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, farm tractors in use in Champaign County had doubled the work done during the dry spell of the previous two weeks, said County Farm Adviser C.H. Oathout. “There never was so much work done in the same amount of time on the farms of this county,” he said. “The tractor certainly proved that it was a lifesaver for the farmer. The farmers of the county would have got a late start if they were depending on horses to do their work.”
In 1970, authorities discovered that a firebomb had been hurled through the window of the Hydraulics Engineering Laboratory at the University of Illinois. It was the 12th unsuccessful firebombing attempt at the UI in five days.
In 2005, state Sen. Rick Winkel, R-Urbana, was working with a group of Republican senators to rewrite his school-funding reform bill in an attempt to win their votes. “Over the past week, it has become clear that the consensus is that HB 755 is too costly to taxpayers,” Winkel said. That bill, which was co-sponsored by Winkel and state Sen. James Meeks, I-Chicago, would have increased the personal income tax from 3 to 5 percent and raised the corporate income-tax rate from 4.8 to 8 percent, raising a projected $5.8 billion a year. Of that, $3 billion would have been used to reimburse school districts for reducing the elementary- and secondary-education portion of every residential and nonresidential property-tax bill in the state by 30 percent. Another $1.7 billion would have been used to raise the per-pupil minimum spending level from $4,964 to $6,100.