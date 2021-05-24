Today is Monday, May 24, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Urbana High School was to graduate a class of 109 students on June 3 in ceremonies at the high school auditorium.
In 1971, cases against five former University of Illinois students were dismissed as disciplinary proceedings got underway in a May 6 protest at the Illini Union. Four graduates and 29 undergraduates were charged with participation in a “coercive or disruptive” action.
In 2006, Joan Walls, a six-year Champaign Police Department employee, was promoted to Champaign's assistant to the city manager for community relations. She was to assume her new office on June 12 at a salary of $78,000 ($103,000 in today's dollars). Walls had worked for six years as assistant to the chief of police for community relations. Prior to joining the city, she worked as executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermilion County and, before that, at the Laura Lee Fellowship House in Danville.