Today is Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, coach Carl Lundgren’s Illinois baseball squad continued its winning streak, defeating Purdue, 5-3, and moved into first place in the conference standings.
In 1972, Joseph Pisciotte, Democratic candidate for the state Senate in Champaign-Urbana, voiced support for the women’s equal-rights amendment being considered by the Illinois General Assembly.
In 2007, with just a week left before the May 31 deadline, a state tax increase was looking less and less likely. In a rare Capitol news conference, House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, said a recent survey of his members showed interest in boosting school funding and enacting a new capital construction program but no agreement on how to pay for it. “The results of the survey clearly show that there is not sufficient support in the House Democratic caucus for an increase in the income tax or an increase in the sales tax,” Madigan said.