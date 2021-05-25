Today is Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, aided by a 114-vote cushion in Champaign, the voters of Champaign-Urbana approved the formation of a sanitary district for the treatment of sewage in the two cities. The vote failed in Urbana by 42 votes. Overall, the vote was 443 for and 371 against. Eventually, it was expected that it would cost about $200,000 ($3 million in today’s dollars) to set up a sewage-treatment system.
In 1971, nine students at Brookens Junior High School in Urbana were suspended for allegedly taking or passing on LSD to other students.
In 2006, the Champaign school board voted to extend Superintendent Arthur Culver’s contract two more years, to June 30, 2011. The board met in closed session for about three hours to evaluate Culver before voting on the contract extension. The vote was 5-2, with board members Dave Tomlinson and Arlene Blank voting no. Culver’s contract set out performance goals, including improving student performance and closing the achievement gap for minority and low-income students, increasing recruitment of minority staff, and ensuring fiscal responsibility.