Today is Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a fire of unknown origin destroyed the grain elevator at Leverett, with an estimated loss of $13,000 (about $195,000 in today's dollars). Approximately 3,000 bushels of grain were destroyed. Champaign firefighters attempted to put the blaze out, but the water supply, drawn from a nearby well, gave out.
In 1972, women’s-rights leader Gloria Steinem said in Champaign that lawmakers should back the proposed Equal Rights Amendment. “There are all kinds of arguments, but they are camouflage arguments for the real point, which is that men fear equality of women with them.”
In 2007, Champaign County will sue one of the contractors on its new $24 million nursing home. Urbana lawyer Joseph Phebus said the county would file the suit for breach of contact on two issues with the nursing home: air-handling problems that required several booster fans and surface water found the previous summer in some parts of the building. “Negotiations to date have not been successful. Accordingly, we are in the process of filing suit against the Farnsworth Group,” Phebus said.