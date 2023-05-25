Today is Thursday, May 25, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, children 8 to 12 who were underweight or had been exposed to tuberculosis would be examined for admission to the “preventorium” to be held that summer on the grounds of the sanitarium in Urbana. No sick children would be accepted.
In 1973, negotiations between Ozark Air Lines and striking air mechanics resumed for the first time in over a week in an effort to end a 34-day-old walkout. The strike idled an estimated 1,800 Ozark employees, including 23 workers at Willard Airport in Savoy who were laid off.
In 2008, “We’re having so much difficulty getting the word out that a pandemic is inevitable,” said Julie Pryde, acting director of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. She and her staff were making themselves available to talk to any community group that asked about preparing for a pandemic.