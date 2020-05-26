Today is Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, utility companies in Illinois joined hands to eradicate all limitations on railroads in the proposed state Constitution. Every railroad restriction, with the exception of having the Legislature fix maximum rates, was beaten.
In 1970, Humko-Kraft will have its four major sources of pollution corrected by the end of the year, the companies said at a public hearing.
In 2005, two associate judges and two attorneys, all with long histories of service in Champaign County, have asked the Illinois Supreme Court to make them the next circuit judge for the 6th Judicial Circuit. Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman announced that the applicants for the Champaign County judgeship left vacant by the January 2004 retirement of J.G. “Greg” Townsend are Jeffrey Ford, Brian McPheters, Traci Nally and Donald Parkinson.
International history
Today’s highlight
On May 26, 1981, 14 people were killed when a Marine jet crashed onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off Florida.
On this date
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the Montana Territory.
In 1868, the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson ended with his acquittal on the remaining charges.
In 1938, the House Un-American Activities Committee was established by Congress.
In 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II.
In 1971, Don McLean recorded his song “American Pie” at The Record Plant in New York City (it was released the following November by United Artists Records).
In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in Moscow. (The U.S. withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)
In 1978, Resorts Casino Hotel, the first legal U.S. casino outside Nevada, opened in Atlantic City, N.J.
In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married in the Dominican Republic. (The marriage, however, ended in 1996.)
In 1998, the U.S. Supreme Court made it far more difficult for police to be sued by people hurt during high-speed chases. The Supreme Court also ruled that Ellis Island, historic gateway for millions of immigrants, was mainly in New Jersey, not New York.
In 2004, nearly a decade after the Oklahoma City bombing, Terry Nichols was found guilty of 161 state murder charges for helping carry out the attack. (Nichols later received 161 consecutive life sentences.)
In 2005, President George W. Bush received Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the White House; Bush called Abbas a courageous democratic reformer and bolstered his standing at home with $50 million in assistance.
In 2009, President Barack Obama nominated federal appeals judge Sonia Sotomayor to the U.S. Supreme Court. California’s Supreme Court upheld the Proposition 8 gay marriage ban but said the 18,000 same-sex weddings that had taken place before the prohibition passed were still valid.
Ten years ago: BP launched its latest bid to plug the gushing well in the Gulf of Mexico by force-feeding it heavy drilling mud, a maneuver known as a “top kill” which proved unsuccessful. TV personality Art Linkletter died in Los Angeles at age 97. Lee DeWyze was crowned the winner of “American Idol” over Crystal Bowersox.