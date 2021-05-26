Today is Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, sixty Civil War veterans were to appear in the annual Champaign-Urbana Decoration Day parade. The old soldiers would be driven in automobiles. The parade was to start at the University of Illinois Engineering Building and proceed to Mount Hope Cemetery.
In 1971, the Magnavox Company said “it now appears that we must phase out our Urbana plant this year.” At its peak, when it was operating three shifts a day, the Urbana manufacturing plant employed 2,200. Plant manager G.J Rohrer said it then had 700 workers.
In 2006, as the end of the school year loomed, many districts were recognizing their eighth-graders’ accomplishments with graduation ceremonies. But some administrators and boards were having second thoughts about continuing the tradition, which now sometimes included limousine rides and dress clothes. “We wanted to focus more on our students’ achievements,” said Mary Hettinger, principal of Unity Junior High school. The ceremony at Unity’s Rocket Center was the last, since the Unit 7 school board voted unanimously in April to eliminate the school’s long-running eighth-grade graduation ceremony.