Today is Thursday, May 26, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, memorial services for the eight members of the Theta Delta Chi fraternity who lost their lives in the world war were to be held at the Unitarian Church in Urbana.
In 1972, total real estate and personal property taxes levied in Champaign County that year were $1.9 million higher than the previous year, County Treasurer Jim Skelton reported. The bills totaled $30.1 million.
In 2007, Mattoon and Tuscola had cleared the latest hurdle for potential FutureGen sites, keeping them in the running for the $1 billion clean coal project. “We’re excited that we’re to this point,” said Brian Moody, executive director of Tuscola Economic Development Inc. Two Texas sites, Odessa and Jewett, also remained in competition.