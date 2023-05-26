Today is Friday, May 26, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, it took a jury 10 hours to decide that Tom Downey was guilty of selling bootleg liquor in the first case to be tried based on evidence by professional detectives. Three other men who had been scheduled for trial pleaded guilty.
In 1973, as the bike path on California Avenue in Urbana nears the final week of its month-long experimental status, a bicycle race has been scheduled on the path between Urbana Mayor Hiram Paley, Champaign Mayor Virgil Wikoff and University of Illinois Chancellor Jack Pelfason. The winner will be presented with an award by Beedy Parker, coordinator of the Community Bikeways Committee.
In 2008, Champaign 79-year-old Dot Beldon was honored as the 2008 Illinois Mother of the Year, as determined by American Mothers Inc.