Today is Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Parent-Teachers Association of Leal School in Urbana was pushing vigorously for a new school since most of the existing structure dated to the 1870s and was unsanitary and too crude for modern educational work.
In 1970, hundreds of people were expected to attend a testimonial dinner June 14 at the Illini Union to honor retiring state Sen. Everett Peters, R-St. Joseph. Speakers already scheduled included Attorney General William J. Scott, University of Illinois President David D. Henry and Senate President Russell Arrington.
In 2005, Democratic leaders in the General Assembly appeared close to a budget agreement with the governor that would essentially skip a large portion of the state’s required contribution to the pension systems for teachers, university workers, state employees, judges and lawmakers. The Illinois Constitution guarantees pension benefits, so the move would not affect retirees’ payments but would significantly increase the state’s long-term pension debt. For every dollar the state did not put into the pension systems that year, a future administration would have to come up with $13 four decades later, according to Jon Bauman, executive director of the Illinois Teachers’ Retirement System. Taking what some lawmakers have referred to as a pension holiday could allow the state to close a $1.2 billion budget gap without controversial sources of income like gambling.