Today is Thursday, May 27, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the body of Sgt. Ray C. Hicks of Champaign arrived in his home city the previous night. Sgt. Hicks died of pneumonia in a military hospital in France in 1918. He was survived by his mother, his grandmother, his wife and two children.
In 1971, a military contract that Magnavox lost to a Canadian company presumably was one of the elements that had triggered a “tentative” decision to shut down the Urbana plant. Success on future government contracts appeared to be the key to preserving the manufacturing plant on the east side of Urbana.
In 2006, while other area swimming pools were to open that weekend, the opening of the new Sholem Pool, which originally was set for mid-June, had been pushed back to the Fourth of July holiday weekend. “The weather set us behind quite a bit,” said Laura Auteberry, marketing manager for the Champaign Park District, which was renovating the entire site where the old Sholem was.