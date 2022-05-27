Area history
In 1922, Boggs & Armstrong Real Estate advertised a seven-room “modern house with a sleeping porch” on Urbana’s Michigan Avenue for $8,500 (about $145,000 in today’s dollars).
In 1972, Class of 1972 graduates of the University of Illinois were to be honored June 10 with exercises 100 years after the university held its first graduation. That year’s event was to be in the Assembly Hall. A major commencement address was not scheduled.
In 2007, after nearly a two-year-long expansion and remodeling project, the Champaign Menards at 620 Town Center Blvd. had become one of the Eau Claire, Wis., chain’s “mega stores,” the largest Menards store format. Brian Frank, the Champaign store manager, said the store now had 170,000 square feet of enclosed retail space, 50,000 square feet more than before.
International history
Today’s highlight:
On May 27, 1935, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Schechter Poultry Corp. v. United States, unanimously struck down the National Industrial Recovery Act, a key component of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” legislative program.
On this date:
In 1861, Chief Justice Roger Taney, sitting as a federal circuit court judge in Baltimore, ruled that President Abraham Lincoln lacked the authority to suspend the writ of habeas corpus (Lincoln disregarded the ruling).
In 1896, 255 people were killed when a tornado struck St. Louis and East St. Louis.
In 1936, the Cunard liner RMS Queen Mary left England on its maiden voyage to New York.
In 1937, the newly completed Golden Gate Bridge connecting San Francisco and Marin County, Calif., was opened to pedestrian traffic (vehicles began crossing the next day).
In 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France with a loss of some 2,000 lives, three days after the Bismarck sank the HMS Hood with the loss of more than 1,400 lives. Amid rising world tensions, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed an “unlimited national emergency” during a radio address from the White House.
In 1942, Doris “Dorie” Miller, a cook aboard the USS West Virginia, became the first African American to receive the Navy Cross for displaying “extraordinary courage and disregard for his own personal safety” during Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.
Today is Friday, May 27, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
