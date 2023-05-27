Today is Saturday, May 27, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a judge ordered the sheriff to return to John Hirschfeld the large stock of bonded whiskey recently confiscated in a raid on the Hirschfeld residence on South Third Street, Champaign. The judge found that the search warrant was invalid.
In 1973, Four Norfolk & Western railroad cars derailed near Griggs Street in downtown Urbana, spilling approximately 500 bushels of corn and blocking traffic for over two hours.
In 2008, Tuscola advanced to state in baseball for the first time with a 3-2 Class 1A super-sectional win against Oneida ROWVA at Danville Stadium. Seven of the nine Tuscola starters were members of the football team that won a state title in 2006 and lost the 2007 title game.