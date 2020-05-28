Today is Thursday, May 28, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a member of the Urbana school board said that a new Leal School would cost as much as the new high school building a few years prior. That was $125,000, and it was said that a new high school built then would cost $300,000.
In 1970, defense attorneys for two local businesses that were being prosecuted for having allegedly obscene magazines were comparing them with publications that could be found in the Champaign and Urbana libraries.
In 2005, an Illinois House committee advanced legislation to skip $1.1 billion in payments to the state pension systems in each of the next two budget years and enact a scaled-back version of the governor’s benefit reform proposal. The measure was approved on an 8-5 party-line vote and awaited action by the full chamber. The measure was the centerpiece of a budget deal being worked out between Gov. Rod Blagojevich, House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President Emil Jones, all Chicago Democrats. The so-called pension holiday would allow the trio to increase spending on education and health care and bail out the Chicago Transit Authority while closing a budget gap of more than $1 billion.