Today is Friday, May 28, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, there was a general exodus of Twin City people for Indianapolis, the automobile races on Decoration Day being the attraction. Chanute Field in Rantoul would also draw a considerable portion of the population as a flying circus was the attraction. Interurban cars were to leave Urbana every 15 minutes for Chanute.
In 1971, it was expected be two more weeks before tests were completed on a substance confiscated May 21 at Brookens Junior High School. Urbana Police said a field test determined the substance was LSD.
In 2006, a new Chinese restaurant was under construction at Village at the Crossing, the shopping and office complex at the corner of Windsor and Duncan roads in Champaign. It was to be called Old Shanghai Restaurant and Grill and was to open around Aug. 1, said Kit Lee, the owner along with her husband, Wei Guo Huang. The couple formerly operated Chinese Express on Green Street for six years and sold that restaurant.