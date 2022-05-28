Today is Saturday, May 28, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Bishop T.F. Dunne of Peoria confirmed 15 girls and 15 boys at St. Patrick’s Church in Urbana. Confirmation exercises also were held at St. Mary’s and Holy Cross churches in Champaign.
In 1972, Illinois Department of Public Health officials tested the Lake of the Woods swimming area to determine what caused 10 people to suffer intense itching after swimming there Friday.
In 2007, construction was set to begin the next month on a six-story residence hall to replace Presby House, a former women’s dormitory run by the McKinley Presbyterian Foundation. The new building, slated to open in August 2008, was to have room for up to 264 men and women, plus two levels of underground parking. It would be covered in red brick to match the nearby McKinley Church and Foundation buildings.